California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATGE opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

