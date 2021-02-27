California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 978,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 314,681 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 902,954 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,022,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.