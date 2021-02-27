California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.88 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of PRA Group worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000.

PRA Group stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

