California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,260 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

