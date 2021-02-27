California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Tupperware Brands worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $2,056,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $784,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

