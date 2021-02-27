Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $43.02 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

