Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,391 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after purchasing an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

