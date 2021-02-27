Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $102,000 in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.12% of The New Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New Home in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New Home by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The New Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The New Home during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New Home by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $85.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The New Home Company Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.20.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

The New Home Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

