Canaccord Genuity Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $310.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $204.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.