Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.34. The stock has a market cap of C$665.39 million and a PE ratio of -20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.43.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

