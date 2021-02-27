Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.21. 5,180,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,946,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

