Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $98.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of FATE opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

