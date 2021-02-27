Capgemini’s (CGEMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.