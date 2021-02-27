Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

