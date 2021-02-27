Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (CJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.89 per share for the quarter.

CJT stock traded up C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,052. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$206.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$255.82.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

