Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CADNF. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $13.21 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.