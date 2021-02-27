CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CATC) Trading Up 4.1%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CATC) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 45 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,152,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CATC)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

