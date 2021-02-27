cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 7.7%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 578,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,542,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

In other cbdMD news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $192,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,496 shares of company stock worth $1,772,228 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.