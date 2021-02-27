CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$67.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$34.57 and a 52-week high of C$67.86. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.07.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

