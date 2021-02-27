CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond raised its position in CDW by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

