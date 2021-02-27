Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

CLDX stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

