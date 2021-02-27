Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.41

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.41 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24). Celtic plc (CCP.L) shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 21,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Celtic plc (CCP.L) in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.36. The firm has a market cap of £99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

