Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.92

Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.92 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 101,437 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44. The stock has a market cap of £43.66 million and a P/E ratio of 48.13.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

