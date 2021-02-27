Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT Raised to $17.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CAGDF stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.