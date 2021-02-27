Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce sales of $19.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $221.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

