Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 1,537,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,148,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

