ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Tops $84.98 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.00 or 0.00022998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $84.98 million and $1.56 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00479930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00069221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00080268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00075605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.00468508 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.