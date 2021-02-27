ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.01.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

