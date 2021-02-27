Chandler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.5% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10.

