Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,548,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $286.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

