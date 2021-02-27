Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.78

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.78 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 288.60 ($3.77). Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74), with a volume of 16,160 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.