Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 652,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,706,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after acquiring an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

