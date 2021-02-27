Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.57.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

