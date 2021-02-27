Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $101.56. 2,733,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.