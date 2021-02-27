Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

