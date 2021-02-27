Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $58,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,442.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,338.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

