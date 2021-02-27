CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,532 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

