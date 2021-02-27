CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 11,714 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

