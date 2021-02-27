CI Investments Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

