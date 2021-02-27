CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,416 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

