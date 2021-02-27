CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,789,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,000,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,445,413. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $397.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

