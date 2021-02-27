CIBC Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.38.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$51.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.40 and a 1 year high of C$61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.