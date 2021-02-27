CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 14,511 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

