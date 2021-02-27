CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $463,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $54.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

