CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 314.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

