CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 399 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 840.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $443.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.67.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.