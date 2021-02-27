Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

