Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

NYSE CNK opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 250,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

