Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,824,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,062,711. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.