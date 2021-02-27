Citigroup Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $385.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $373.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.54. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,230 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.